Platform Builder 10.6.3 (patch update)

Platform Builder 10.6.3 is a patch with a few fixes:

Built in game variables (like lives) or custom game variables can now be set in the title screen Startup command prompt and they won't be reset when you start a new game.

A small update was made with the introduction timeline in the example file.

Fixed: There is sometimes a problem getting the proper numbers on the right side of a formula in the command prompt.

Fixed: If you try to do a ground pound during a propel or homing attack, the character will be stuck.

Fixed: Backpack and cape is still visible if you left it active when you upload a character sprite sheet.

Fixed: Volume control in the music import screen is missing unless you import an introduction.

Fixed: Ground-pounding a custom block gives an error.