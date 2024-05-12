Hotfix 1.1.0.0b

Share · View all patches · Build 14343249 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 20:32:25 UTC by Wendy

Bugfixes

Fixed a crash when playing with grim rebound or echo ballista

Fixed new soundtracks repeating instead of playing in shuffle mode

Fixed crash when starting new run after abondoning run on other save file

Fixed crash when exiting skilltree when stats window was open

Fixed crash due to not resetting skill tree after switching save games

Join the community!

Want to report a bug or talk with fellow players about the game? You are invited to join our official disccord.