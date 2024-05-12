 Skip to content

Striving for Light: Survival update for 12 May 2024

Hotfix 1.1.0.0b

12 May 2024

Bugfixes
  • Fixed a crash when playing with grim rebound or echo ballista
  • Fixed new soundtracks repeating instead of playing in shuffle mode
  • Fixed crash when starting new run after abondoning run on other save file
  • Fixed crash when exiting skilltree when stats window was open
  • Fixed crash due to not resetting skill tree after switching save games
