Hotfix 1.1.0.0b

Bugfixes
- Fixed a crash when playing with grim rebound or echo ballista
- Fixed new soundtracks repeating instead of playing in shuffle mode
- Fixed crash when starting new run after abondoning run on other save file
- Fixed crash when exiting skilltree when stats window was open
- Fixed crash due to not resetting skill tree after switching save games
Join the community!
Want to report a bug or talk with fellow players about the game? You are invited to join our official disccord.
Changed files in this update