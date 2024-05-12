⚔️🛡️v1.6.5 Major Patch Released! Lust & Legends⚔️🛡️

Share · View all patches · Build 14343225 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 21:09:10 UTC by Wendy

🛡️⚔️ Lust & Legends v1.6.5 Major Patch Released! ⚔️🛡️

Greetings Adventurers,

We're thrilled to announce the release of the highly anticipated v1.6.5 major update for Lust & Legends! This patch brings several bug fixes and improvements based on your valuable feedback, ensuring a smoother and more immersive gameplay experience for all.

Here's what you can expect in this latest update:

🐛 Bug Fixes:

Merchant's Proposal Quest: Players reported issues with being unable to finish the Merchant's Proposal quest. We've squashed this bug, so now you can complete the quest without any hindrances.

Quest Item Placement: We've corrected the incorrect placement of quest items during quest progression, ensuring a seamless gameplay experience.

We've corrected the incorrect placement of quest items during quest progression, ensuring a seamless gameplay experience. 'Art of the Deal' Task: Fixed task complete status updating for the 'Art of the Deal' task, as well as addressing the failed status when all members of the task have been met.

Fixed task complete status updating for the 'Art of the Deal' task, as well as addressing the failed status when all members of the task have been met. Flourish SFX Volume: Adjusted flourish SFX volumes on completed tasks for a more balanced audio experience.

Adjusted flourish SFX volumes on completed tasks for a more balanced audio experience. Tristan's HP Update: Adjusted HP update status of Tristan during fights to record player HP properly, enhancing combat mechanics.

We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to all players who reported bugs and provided valuable feedback. Your input is invaluable in helping us improve Lust & Legends and deliver the best possible gaming experience.

Update your game now to enjoy these enhancements and embark on even more epic adventures in the medieval world of Lust & Legends!

Thank you for your continued support and dedication to the game. We can't wait to hear your thoughts on the latest update.