- Added the option to choose whether a rival appears during a request when accepting the request.
- Added the option to choose whether a pickpocket appears during a request when accepting the request.
- Reduced the penalty for failing a request from 50% to 30%.
- Delayed the appearance time of rivals.
- If a rival surpasses you, the shop now opens.
- If rivals are not set to appear, the shop will always be open during requests.
- Relaxed the danger zone of satisfaction and fullness from 30% to 20%.
- Changed the living expenses at the time of investigation from a fixed 200 to a random range of 50 to 200.
- If the room's lights are turned on, they will be maintained throughout the game.
- If the radio channel is changed, the game will maintain that channel.
- Significantly increased the probability of finding treasures.
- Made the appearance of the ending paintings sold in the shop more understandable.
- Reduced the amount of money found in the town from 100 to 50.
- Relaxed the conditions for the achievement "Oil Baron".
- Adjusted text: especially regarding content related to "44 Minutes in Nightmare".
NEKOTO update for 12 May 2024
UpDate Ver.0.0.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
