NEKOTO update for 12 May 2024

UpDate Ver.0.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 14343181 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 20:32:39 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added the option to choose whether a rival appears during a request when accepting the request.
  • Added the option to choose whether a pickpocket appears during a request when accepting the request.
  • Reduced the penalty for failing a request from 50% to 30%.
  • Delayed the appearance time of rivals.
  • If a rival surpasses you, the shop now opens.
  • If rivals are not set to appear, the shop will always be open during requests.
  • Relaxed the danger zone of satisfaction and fullness from 30% to 20%.
  • Changed the living expenses at the time of investigation from a fixed 200 to a random range of 50 to 200.
  • If the room's lights are turned on, they will be maintained throughout the game.
  • If the radio channel is changed, the game will maintain that channel.
  • Significantly increased the probability of finding treasures.
  • Made the appearance of the ending paintings sold in the shop more understandable.
  • Reduced the amount of money found in the town from 100 to 50.
  • Relaxed the conditions for the achievement "Oil Baron".
  • Adjusted text: especially regarding content related to "44 Minutes in Nightmare".

Changed files in this update

Depot 2926271
