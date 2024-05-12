Major update - Wanderings in the Desert

Share · View all patches · Build 14343129 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 19:59:06 UTC by Wendy

A new location awaits you with its mysteries, dangers and vastness.

Immerse yourself in violent sandstorms and mysterious ruins of the Desert. Discover a new place full of incredible discoveries and dangers.



New locations have become more dangerous, enemies more difficult, and battles more interesting. You can meet new enemies in the new location.

Medusa's novice

A master of healing and a staunch opponent, ready to defend his allies.



Anubis

An experienced desert assassin capable of delivering a series of deadly strikes and instantly moving across the battlefield.



The new boss is the Gorgon Medusa

A ruthless boss who can devour you with his gaze. Prepare for one of the most difficult battles of your life.



Bug fixes and improvements

Gameplay:

Fixed the download window: the game didn't stop during the download window.

Fixed the jump: the second jump is now the same height as the first one.

Fixed gaps through textures in the first location.

Fixed the rogue's tag skill: it no longer flies into dead enemies.

Fixed: when getting multiple levels, you can now select multiple upgrades.

Changed the system for getting input from the keyboard, key presses will no longer be triggered later.

Changed the quest system.

Changed that money is no longer reset when moving to the next level.

Changes in AI performance.

Added an experience reward for mopping up portals.

UI: