More Tweaks and Fixes! Version 0.7.2 Is Live

Hello Duelists! We hope you're all doing well!
We've released another smaller update for the game, mainly focused on bug fixes and adjustments. In particular, we've made some significant nerfs to Azutron's "System Override" Super move, made some visual updates to Red, and even added a new feature to Arcade Mode!
Here are the full patch notes:
-
Fixed an issue where damage modifiers from installs or state changes (such as Sylvan’s Full House Mode) did not apply to projectile attacks
-
Fixed an issue where using a Super just before a wall bounce would have occurred would prevent the wall bounce from happening
- This fix required rewriting the wall bounce code significantly, so if there are any issues or discrepancies with the new system, please report them to us!
Character Select Screen
- Slightly updated the visuals of the Random selection
Cube City in Peril
- Fixed an issue where certain sprite-based elements in the stage were on the wrong rendering layer, causing them to be drawn over other sprites
Arcade Mode
- Selecting Random in Arcade Mode will now give you a different character every fight. Random also now tracks its own separate high score
- Reduced the amount of score lost when retrying a fight in Arcade Mode
Training Mode
- Fixed an issue where using any move that caused a double wall bounce (such as Red’s Rage-enhanced Riot Fist), then resetting positions before the opponent’s hitstun ended, would cause that move to inflict only a regular wall bounce the next time it was used
Electric Blast (Held Neutral Special)
- The projectile now properly destroys itself when colliding with the floor
Visual Effects
- Updated the visual effects for Red's beam and Breaker Ball
- Updated the on-hit effects for Red’s beam attacks
- Updated Red's Rage particle effect, and added a lesser version of the effect when Red is at only 50% Rage
- Red will now become visibly angry when he has 50% or more Rage
Breaker Barrage (Neutral Super)
- Fixed an issue where using the Rage finisher for the move with your back against a wall would cause the giant Breaker Ball to explode on the wall behind you
Miscellaneous
- Fixed some visible model clipping when using Standing Medium with the Classic Red costume
NEW COSTUME
- Added a new costume: Classic Azutron
Crouching Heavy
- Fixed Azutron’s shoulder pad visibly clipping into his arm during the move’s animation
Hot Pursuit (Back Special)
- Fixed an issue where attempting to cancel the move into Relocate while Relocate was on cooldown would cause Azutron to automatically perform the cancel the next time Hot Pursuit was used, regardless of the player’s input
Omega Beam (Neutral Super)
- Made a potential fix to an issue where the move would sometimes fail to apply the minimum damage scaling cap for Super moves if an unrelated projectile connected before the laser did
System Override (Down Super)
- Reduced the damage multiplier on Azutron’s attacks during the install (
x1.25→ x1.1)
- Reduced the damage of the final explosion (
5500→ 3500)
- Reduced the amount that damage scaling is pushed back on the install’s activation (
50%→ 30%)
- The damage scaling pushback can no longer increase damage above 100%
- Fixed an oversight where the final hit of the explosion had slightly less range than all other hits, causing the final hit to whiff at max range
- Fixed an issue where resetting positions in Training Mode while the install was active would cause Azutron to be unable to jump
Miscellaneous
- Fixed the Annie vs Azutron special intro assigning a specific line to the wrong character if Azutron was Player 1
- Fixed an issue where the unique intro dialogue between Azutron and Callowtron wouldn’t play
Coffee Break (Down Special)
- Fixed an issue where Guy’s Caffeinated and Crash states could persist between rounds
Miscellaneous
- Fixed an issue where Colour 02 of the Stick-Man Costume did not have a health bar portrait assigned
- Fixed an issue where the outlines on Doodle’s head would warp strangely during certain parts of his bonus idle animation
BLOODY MOONFISH!! (Down Super)
- Fixed an issue where Shaz would get stuck walking against the walls of the stage during the special attack phases of Arcade Mode bosses
Copy Abilities
- Prevented an issue where, when using a copy ability, the copied character’s model would sometimes spawn at the centre of the stage instead of Ember’s position
Donner Misterkay
- Fixed an issue where Donner’s Grim Devasto couldn’t be performed due to an incorrect prerequisite check
- Updated the on-hit effects for Donner’s lightning attacks
Changed files in this update