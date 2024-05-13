Events Improvement Update (0.7.0)

The Custom Game Mode is now available!
Overview: 26/27 events revamped and buffed! On average, events have about ~1.5 new option! some "basic" fights (The Trap, Dark Cave and Karaka) have received a new flair to make them more unique and special! Events now have new systems such as the merchant, relic swaps, hero cloning, passive sharing, and more!
Event Quality of Life: 1v1 & 2v2 fights now shows which heroes will partake in the fight, and event buttons that have X charge(s) remaining will now show the number next to their button.
[REVAMP] Lockbox Relic
All enemy damage taken is dealt over 4 seconds instead of being instant.
When the fight starts, heroes gain 25% Life Steal and Spell Steal.
Heroes convert all their Bonus Defense and Max HP at these ratios: 1% Life Steal per 3 Bonus Defense and 1% Magic Steal per 30 Bonus Max HP.
Their bonus Defense and Max HP are lost in the conversion.
EVENTS IMPROVEMENTS
Dark Cave**
- Option 1 (Fight): Fight has a new flair (see image). Difficulty increased accordingly.
- [BUFF] Option 2: 130 gold -> 130 gold + 2 normal heirloom + 1 rare heirloom
- [NEW] Option 3: Gain the Lockbox relic (which has been reworked, see above).
Yeti's Milk
- [BUFF] Option 1: 500-> 700 gold
- [BUFF] Option 2: 500-> 700 gold
- [NEW] Option 3: Lose Flame down to 1, choose a hero, when the fight starts all heroes (including the chosen hero) gain the default passive of that hero.
The Trap
- [BUFF] Option 1 (Fight): 200 -> 380 gold, Fight has a new flair (see image). Difficulty increased accordingly.
- [REWORK- BUFF] Option 2: Duplicate one of your heroes (the clone will be a rank 1 hero with no passives)
- [REWORK- BUFF] Option 3: Lose half your gold to gain 2 relics: Shackles and Shamanic Mixture.
Treasure?
- [BUFF] Option 1 (Fight): 350 -> 450 gold
- [NEW] Option 2: Gain the Long Spear hextile relic.
- [NEW] Option 3: Gain the Elvish Shoulders hextile relic.
- [NEW] Option 4: Gain the Eye Scroll hextile relic.
The 2v2 Challenge
-
[BUFF] Option 1 (Fight): Passive Swap -> Relic Reward
- Fight Quality of Life: you can now preview who the 2 heroes that will participate in the 2v2 are (circled in red).
-
[NEW] Option 2: Gain the Spellmaster's Tome relic.
Gargoyle Statue
- [BUFF] Option 1: 1 normal heirlooms + 5 trophies -> 2 superior random heirloom + 5 trophies
- [BUFF] Option 2 (fight): 1 legendary recipe + (NEW) relic reward, The Gargoyl Statue has 10% more HP.
Karaka
- [BUFF] Option 1: Lose 15 flame for 2 -> 3 random superior heirloom
- [BUFF] Option 2 (fight): Passive Swap +120 -> 400 gold, Fight has a new flair (see image). Difficulty increased accordingly.
- [NEW] Option 3: Merchant (You can sell your items at a great price)
Survival Contest
-
[BUFF] Option 1 (fight): new additive rewards:
- Survive 25 seconds: Normal Heirloom -> 9 trophies
- Survive 30 seconds: Rare Recipe -> Legendary Recipe
- Survive 35 seconds: Legendary Recipe -> Relic Reward
Magic Lamp
- [BUFF] Option 1: Passive Swap + 12 -> 15 trophies
- [NEW] Option 3: Merchant (You can sell your items at a great price)
- [NEW] Option 2: Obtain 3 Relic Swaps
The Race
-
[BUFF] Option 1: buffed the amount of trophies received
- Heirloom 5 -> 10 trophies
- Rare 10 -> 15 trophies
- Legendary (NEW) OR EPIC: 18 -> 25 trophies
-
[NEW] Option 2: Gain 2 copies of Pendant of Power relic.
-
[NEW] Option 3: Gain 2 copies of Iridescent Pearl relic.
Purple Shadow
- [QoL] Option 1: Now shows the amount of charges left.
- [NEW] Option 3: Spend 200 gold to receive 3 Relic Swaps.
The Duel
-
[BUFF] Option 1 (Fight): Legendary recipe + (NEW) 6 additional trophies
- Fight Quality of Life: you can now preview who the hero that will participate in the 1v1 is(circled in red).
-
[NEW] Option 2: Gain 2 copies of the Spring Dragon relic.
Oozy Ooze
- [BUFF] Option 1: 350 -> 600 gold
- [BUFF] Option 2: Passive Swap + 250 gold -> Relic Reward + 250 gold
- [NEW] Option 3: All heroes that have a passive II have it replaced with the Glitch Passive,
More Treasure?
- [BUFF] Option 1 (fight): 350 -> 450 gold
- [NEW] Option 2: Gain the King's Orders Relic + Merchant (You can sell your items at a great price)
Masked God
- [NEW] Option 3: Gain the Rami's Ship relic
Treasure Map
- [BUFF] Option 1: 12 trophies + Passive Swap -> 15 trophies + heal 25 flame
- [BUFF] Option 2: 250 -> 550 gold
- [NEW] Option 3: Obtain 3 Relic Swaps
The Chess Game
-
[BUFF] Option 1: Chance to win the buff: 60% -> 75%.
- Chess Winner Buffed: one hero at random receives -3 Max Mana -> All heroes gain -1 Max Mana when the fight starts.
-
[NEW] Option 2: Gain the Ale relic
-
[NEW] Option 3: Lose 20 flame, gain 20 trophies.
Greedy Mines:
- [BUFF] Option 1: 200-> 450 gold
- [BUFF] Option 2: 450-> 700 gold
- [NEW] Option 3: heal for 40 flame
Birthday who
- [BUFF] Option 1: 10 -> 15 trophies + 200 gold -> 25 flame
- [NEW] Option 2: Duplicate one of your heroes (the clone will be a rank 1 hero with
Time Portal
- [BUFF] Option 1: Legendary Recipe + (NEW) 12 additional trophies (15 total)
Tri-Flame
- [BUFF] Option 1: Cost reduced: 20->10 Flame. Buff increased: 25 Spell Power-> 35 Spell Power
- [BUFF] Option 2: Cost reduced: 150->125 Gold. Buff increased 25 Attack Damage -> 35 Attack Damage
Whiteye
- [BUFF] Option 1: 2 rare recipe -> 1 epic recipe + 1 superior heirloom
- [BUFF] Option 2: 1 random legendary + 2 rare recipes -> 1 legendary recipe + 1 epic recipe + 2 superior heirlooms
Golden Lion
- [Buff] Buff Increased: 15% Attack Speed-> 20% Attack Speed
The Game of Gold
- [BUFF] Option 1: 350 -> 550 gold
- [BUFF] Option 2: 550 -> 900 gold
- [NEW] Option 3: Lose half of your current flame, you gain 1 item slot on a random hero +2 random epic recipes.
Six Urns
- [BUFF] Reduce the cost to open each Urn to 8 -> 5 flame per urn
Smith God
- [BUFF] The amount of options has been increased from 3 to 4.
- [BUFF] Now, all options will have "smart" prioritizing to ensure as many good options as possible (Prioritizing Heirlooms/Rares as losses and Superior Heirloom/epic/legendary items as duplicates)
