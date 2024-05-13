Events Improvement Update (0.7.0)

Share · View all patches · Build 14343092 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 20:52:08 UTC by Wendy

The Custom Game Mode is now available!

Overview: 26/27 events revamped and buffed! On average, events have about ~1.5 new option! some "basic" fights (The Trap, Dark Cave and Karaka) have received a new flair to make them more unique and special! Events now have new systems such as the merchant, relic swaps, hero cloning, passive sharing, and more!

Event Quality of Life: 1v1 & 2v2 fights now shows which heroes will partake in the fight, and event buttons that have X charge(s) remaining will now show the number next to their button.

[REVAMP] Lockbox Relic

All enemy damage taken is dealt over 4 seconds instead of being instant.

When the fight starts, heroes gain 25% Life Steal and Spell Steal.

Heroes convert all their Bonus Defense and Max HP at these ratios: 1% Life Steal per 3 Bonus Defense and 1% Magic Steal per 30 Bonus Max HP.

Their bonus Defense and Max HP are lost in the conversion.

**

EVENTS IMPROVEMENTS



Dark Cave**

Option 1 (Fight): Fight has a new flair (see image). Difficulty increased accordingly.

[BUFF] Option 2: 130 gold -> 130 gold + 2 normal heirloom + 1 rare heirloom

[NEW] Option 3: Gain the Lockbox relic (which has been reworked, see above).



Yeti's Milk

[BUFF] Option 1: 500-> 700 gold

[BUFF] Option 2: 500-> 700 gold

[NEW] Option 3: Lose Flame down to 1, choose a hero, when the fight starts all heroes (including the chosen hero) gain the default passive of that hero.



The Trap

[BUFF] Option 1 (Fight): 200 -> 380 gold, Fight has a new flair (see image). Difficulty increased accordingly.

[REWORK- BUFF] Option 2: Duplicate one of your heroes (the clone will be a rank 1 hero with no passives)

[REWORK- BUFF] Option 3: Lose half your gold to gain 2 relics: Shackles and Shamanic Mixture.

Treasure?

[BUFF] Option 1 (Fight): 350 -> 450 gold

[NEW] Option 2: Gain the Long Spear hextile relic.

[NEW] Option 3: Gain the Elvish Shoulders hextile relic.

[NEW] Option 4: Gain the Eye Scroll hextile relic.

The 2v2 Challenge

[BUFF] Option 1 (Fight): Passive Swap -> Relic Reward Fight Quality of Life: you can now preview who the 2 heroes that will participate in the 2v2 are (circled in red).

[NEW] Option 2: Gain the Spellmaster's Tome relic.

Gargoyle Statue

[BUFF] Option 1: 1 normal heirlooms + 5 trophies -> 2 superior random heirloom + 5 trophies

[BUFF] Option 2 (fight): 1 legendary recipe + (NEW) relic reward, The Gargoyl Statue has 10% more HP.

Karaka

[BUFF] Option 1: Lose 15 flame for 2 -> 3 random superior heirloom

[BUFF] Option 2 (fight): Passive Swap +120 -> 400 gold, Fight has a new flair (see image). Difficulty increased accordingly.

[NEW] Option 3: Merchant (You can sell your items at a great price)

Survival Contest

[BUFF] Option 1 (fight): new additive rewards: Survive 25 seconds: Normal Heirloom -> 9 trophies Survive 30 seconds: Rare Recipe -> Legendary Recipe Survive 35 seconds: Legendary Recipe -> Relic Reward



Magic Lamp

[BUFF] Option 1: Passive Swap + 12 -> 15 trophies

[NEW] Option 3: Merchant (You can sell your items at a great price)

[NEW] Option 2: Obtain 3 Relic Swaps

The Race

[BUFF] Option 1: buffed the amount of trophies received Heirloom 5 -> 10 trophies Rare 10 -> 15 trophies Legendary (NEW) OR EPIC: 18 -> 25 trophies

[NEW] Option 2: Gain 2 copies of Pendant of Power relic.

[NEW] Option 3: Gain 2 copies of Iridescent Pearl relic.

Purple Shadow

[QoL] Option 1: Now shows the amount of charges left.

[NEW] Option 3: Spend 200 gold to receive 3 Relic Swaps.

The Duel

[BUFF] Option 1 (Fight): Legendary recipe + (NEW) 6 additional trophies Fight Quality of Life: you can now preview who the hero that will participate in the 1v1 is(circled in red).

[NEW] Option 2: Gain 2 copies of the Spring Dragon relic.

Oozy Ooze

[BUFF] Option 1: 350 -> 600 gold

[BUFF] Option 2: Passive Swap + 250 gold -> Relic Reward + 250 gold

[NEW] Option 3: All heroes that have a passive II have it replaced with the Glitch Passive,

More Treasure?

[BUFF] Option 1 (fight): 350 -> 450 gold

[NEW] Option 2: Gain the King's Orders Relic + Merchant (You can sell your items at a great price)

Masked God

[NEW] Option 3: Gain the Rami's Ship relic

Treasure Map

[BUFF] Option 1: 12 trophies + Passive Swap -> 15 trophies + heal 25 flame

[BUFF] Option 2: 250 -> 550 gold

[NEW] Option 3: Obtain 3 Relic Swaps

The Chess Game

[BUFF] Option 1: Chance to win the buff: 60% -> 75%. Chess Winner Buffed: one hero at random receives -3 Max Mana -> All heroes gain -1 Max Mana when the fight starts.

[NEW] Option 2: Gain the Ale relic

[NEW] Option 3: Lose 20 flame, gain 20 trophies.

Greedy Mines:

[BUFF] Option 1: 200-> 450 gold

[BUFF] Option 2: 450-> 700 gold

[NEW] Option 3: heal for 40 flame

Birthday who

[BUFF] Option 1: 10 -> 15 trophies + 200 gold -> 25 flame

[NEW] Option 2: Duplicate one of your heroes (the clone will be a rank 1 hero with

Time Portal

[BUFF] Option 1: Legendary Recipe + (NEW) 12 additional trophies (15 total)

Tri-Flame

[BUFF] Option 1: Cost reduced: 20->10 Flame. Buff increased: 25 Spell Power-> 35 Spell Power

[BUFF] Option 2: Cost reduced: 150->125 Gold. Buff increased 25 Attack Damage -> 35 Attack Damage

Whiteye

[BUFF] Option 1: 2 rare recipe -> 1 epic recipe + 1 superior heirloom

[BUFF] Option 2: 1 random legendary + 2 rare recipes -> 1 legendary recipe + 1 epic recipe + 2 superior heirlooms

Golden Lion

[Buff] Buff Increased: 15% Attack Speed-> 20% Attack Speed

The Game of Gold

[BUFF] Option 1: 350 -> 550 gold

[BUFF] Option 2: 550 -> 900 gold

[NEW] Option 3: Lose half of your current flame, you gain 1 item slot on a random hero +2 random epic recipes.

Six Urns

[BUFF] Reduce the cost to open each Urn to 8 -> 5 flame per urn

Smith God