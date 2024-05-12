 Skip to content

Store Simulator update for 12 May 2024

May 12, 2024 Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 14343045 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 19:32:05 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

1 - Wheelbarrow capacity increase added.
2 - The feature of destroying thieves has been added.
3 - Problems with elements shifting where they stand have been resolved.
4 - The error that occurred when deleting the second world has been fixed.
5 - Some bugs have been fixed.

