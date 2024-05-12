 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Thyria update for 12 May 2024

[Patch] Fantasy Basel minor "patch"

Share · View all patches · Build 14343010 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 19:19:04 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixes

Escape key was causing crashes under certain conditions.
Thyria was not able to loose the dream when under 0 health.
Always show the welcome board news if a new patch note is live.
Skills created with the combinator now properly by-pass the check on stone levels. (Already done in the GUI).
Exchanging stackable items on the crafting bench could have caused the loss of one stack.

QoL

Moved the Cube relic discovery for after the 1st dream exploration.
Slowed down the display text of side quests (Familiar presence).

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1608591
  • Loading history…
Windows 32-bit Depot 1608592
  • Loading history…
Linux Depot 1608593
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link