[Patch] Fantasy Basel minor "patch"

Fixes
Escape key was causing crashes under certain conditions.
Thyria was not able to loose the dream when under 0 health.
Always show the welcome board news if a new patch note is live.
Skills created with the combinator now properly by-pass the check on stone levels. (Already done in the GUI).
Exchanging stackable items on the crafting bench could have caused the loss of one stack.
QoL
Moved the Cube relic discovery for after the 1st dream exploration.
Slowed down the display text of side quests (Familiar presence).
Changed files in this update