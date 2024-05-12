ALL EARLY ACCESS VERSIONS ARE RELEASED

Hey everyone, all the early access versions are released and can be played. You can visit VoC's history as the game will be completely new soon

If you want to play the old versions: Open up the properties of VoC and go to betas. PLEASE BE AWARE that if you have cosmetics/weapons from new versions they may NOT appear in the old versions, you also may lose gold and bolts.

How can I backup my statistics?

It's simple: go to "AppData\LocalLow\Fede_Developer" and backup the "Voice of Chernobyl" folder somewhere (DO NOT DELETE IT). When going back to V0.2.1, if your statistics do get corrupted then switch the "Voice of Chernobyl" with the backup folder.

P.S: Voice of Chernobyl's V0.2.2 Update is still being worked on, I just released these versions for you guys to visit VoC's timeline and have fun, here is some screenshots



















