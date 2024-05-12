 Skip to content

Falling Down XR update for 12 May 2024

Added a new level Wild West

Last edited 12 May 2024

After a short break, we are starting our monthly update of our game.
Today we have added a new level Wild West.
This is a gift for those who missed the juicy shooting at moving enemies.

The original way of reloading the revolver.
Press the grip and twist the gun along the longitudinal axis, a sharp movement of the hand. The drum will fall out, then make a reverse movement, the drum with new cartridges will stand in place, continue to shoot.
We warn you right away, they kill quickly.

