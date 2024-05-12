After a short break, we are starting our monthly update of our game.

Today we have added a new level Wild West.

This is a gift for those who missed the juicy shooting at moving enemies.

The original way of reloading the revolver.

Press the grip and twist the gun along the longitudinal axis, a sharp movement of the hand. The drum will fall out, then make a reverse movement, the drum with new cartridges will stand in place, continue to shoot.

We warn you right away, they kill quickly.