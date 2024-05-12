CONSORTIUM VR / Remastered: Release Candidate 2

Still so many fixes and improvements to the complicated beast with a lot of moving parts that is CONSORTIUM VR / Remastered.
There will be a Release Candidate 3. Good chance there will not be a fourth. ;-)
IMPROVEMENTS:
-Improved dialog choice fading in and out
-Added a loading plane if the game is taking a while to load levels during the connection sequence. Waits 5 seconds before bringing it up.
-Starting universe: made the scaling of the sumerian symbols smooth instead of using delays, and no longer will that enlargening happen at the end
-can now close the bishop menu with the escape button
-Some key improvements to the mechanics of the traitor and the location indicator of every NPC on the alignment screen
-new audio syncing code from 4.27 merged into ToLife voice sequencer playback
-custom death strings for sucked out of plane, zenlil explodes, shocked in lower avionics, and suffocation in cabin
-universe description and date string added to career record export (for importing into THE TOWER)
-some tuning to the friendly lock check to improve cases in the traitor fight
-added brightness adjustment setting
-No longer playing turbulence jostles on the mercs.
-R25 escorting petar into brig is now much more accurate
-improved naming for some characters, got rid of erroneous ":" in some descriptions of characters
-Shortened alignment cast job descriptions so none of them bleed over their box.
-moved floating ISS HUD up for VR
-Improved the VT tutorial to no longer do the PCU step, and cleaned up the other steps a bit more
-VT Civilian Defense 3: Moved start position to bottom and removed bottom civie drop-box - now it’s about bringing them all the way up. Developing…
Information Console:
-New art and layout
-Improved the info console background
-Spaces are no longer accepted in searches and all searches are sanitized of punctuation internally.
-Fixed articles which are already marked read not showing this by being dimmed when returning to the search results screen
-Added info console "what is this" screen
-Breaking news edits
-Setup read article state toggling
-Search word font now matches font of search box characters
-real fix for info console image scaling ;) Uses the image size to know which scaling method is best.
Controller and SteamDeck:
-added missing space for extra steam deck bindings
-updated the xbox back and start buttons to be the new appearance for special left and right, not the old 360 one
-can now select click talk ISS options with the controller analog buttons
-No F keys show on ISS for controller mode
-added controller tutorial for the ISS using action hint events
-showing the first selectable option on the ISS by default when in controller mode
-More work on the cursor hiding saga. I am now forcing the cursor to be invisible when it shouldn't be shown.
-some text tweaking for steam deck requirement
Missile Defense:
-Better font on the manual weapons text
-EMP missiles: collision size now matches the actual missile size, and massively increased homing acceleration magnitude.
-F35 Explosion scale and particle system polish
TWEAKS:
-CEAR power boosted just a tad.
-changed button title for information board to "iDGi-1 Information Board" like the title of the info board
-removed redundant ZENLIL from location name on alignments
-improved crouch volume on battery crawl from hangar
-no more frag grenades in VT tutorial 2
-renamed VT tutorial 2 to COMBAT GEAR
FIXES:
-fixed inconsistent grenade firing for NPCs and got rid of some unneeded complexity in general
-fixed loading a 2D save in VR having a strong potential to have offset the player into a place they shouldn't be
-fix for source engine collision rep being at the VR players location in roomspace for a second before things are fixed causing triggers outside of the players actual location to be fired
-fixed the following achievements (Steam and Meta Quest): Mister UnCongeniality, Everyone’s a Fan! ,True Neutral, Wirehead, You're so Strong
-fixed ending tunnel bounding box being reset....
-fixed camera jump at start of 2D game. Now the camera is properly set to the right height when starting a 2D game. Also, the height is slightly higher so the connection sequence is easier to see / more in the center
-fixed hangarbay canisters not being recyclable.
-fixed lounge chess board chairs and drawers poping in and out when in globalops because of too short draw distance
-fix for recycling location on body, not from capsule
-fixed “wake up” news screen erroneously depicting Malcolm Thomas as the newscaster due to a very old iDGi-1 bug.
-fixed some missions not completing because of some old requirement I can't quite remember the purpose for
-fixed the chapter save firing again when loading a chapter
-Fixed VT combat 2 navmesh, spawning locations and loadouts improved, added charger,
-Fixed various issues with the traitor spawning incorrectly, not showing when they should, etc.
-Fixed alignment widget so all text is plenty big and consistently scaled.
-Can no longer get stuck in upper avionics if you head in before R25 heading to get yanko
-Can no longer get stuck in the cell with yanko if you go in before him
-Can no longer sneak past traitor if they confront you at your cabin
-Fixed pawn 32 getting teleported into upper avionics by a scripted sequence that was supposed to be set to R25
-Fixed traitor not ending up in the brig or in the barracks, depending on the circumstances
-Fixed teleporting R9 to chairs, not needed
-Fixed R25s appearing to still have her weapon equipped when she was done dealing with putting petar in the brig
-no longer slamming the VT booth item to index 0 after a level
Missile Defense:
-fixed damage to zenlil from the player not entering the manual weapons in time not being applied to the minigame because it wasn't ready yet
-fixed being able to enter the minigame even tho zenlil was exploding from waiting around
-fixed explosion particles not showing sometimes when destroying fighter jets with the laser
