Warlordocracy Early v14.6

Fixed a ton of little bugs and added a bunch of new features for Ch.3, coming in 4 days.

The plan is now to have 5 chapters in the main story instead of 6. This way the player won't get too overpowered, and the game can leave early access much sooner.

I'm gonna save the snow chapter for an optional DLC set 25 years after the main story. You will be able to import your party, but everyone will look older with white hair, and skills will all be decreased by 1 (except Education). The first 5 chapters will have a completely solid ending, so the 6th will be totally optional.





Complete list of changes:

-Message now displayed when party member spots a concealed object.

-Blacksmith characters in Chapters 1+2 can now repair your metal weapons.

-Combat music now plays when fighting either of the final bosses of Chapter 2.

-Messages+sounds for obtaining items no longer played when mobiles are spawned in scripts.

-Window text wrap now goes an additional 100 pixels on normal resolution (allowing more text).

-Fixed bug where mobiles could learn abilities twice if not in party (taking up two slots).

-Fixed bug where AI was targeting objects that were phased out (bats during daytime, etc.).

-Fixed bug with setting screen scene image to "none" (forgot to update HUD automatically).

-Fixed bug with count parameter in "objGive" script command and keeping object selected.

-Fixed bug where mobiles would cancel target if hit with arrow and arrow spawns at feet.

-New items: lute, harp (playable with Sophistication ability, no practical uses yet).

-Updated chapter screens (now only 5 chapters planned for main story).

-Credits no longer play on quitting, now viewed in Documents section.

-Leapers (frog baddies in Ch.3) now have 25% Evasion.

-New Sample Party (suitable for Chapter 2).