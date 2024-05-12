CONSORTIUM Remastered Playtest: Release Candidate 2

Still so many fixes and improvements to the complicated beast with a lot of moving parts that is CONSORTIUM VR / Remastered.

There will be a Release Candidate 3. There might not be a fourth. ;-)

PLAYTEST SERVICE NOTES: This playtest will be going away very soon. You will all receive

the "real" CONSORTIUM Remastered in your library automatically on release. You will be able to load CONSORTIUM Remastered Playtest saves into CONSORTIUM Remastered.

IMPROVEMENTS:

-Improved dialog choice fading in and out

-Added a loading plane if the game is taking a while to load levels during the connection sequence. Waits 5 seconds before bringing it up.

-Starting universe: made the scaling of the sumerian symbols smooth instead of using delays, and no longer will that enlargening happen at the end

-can now close the bishop menu with the escape button

-Some key improvements to the mechanics of the traitor and the location indicator of every NPC on the alignment screen

-new audio syncing code from 4.27 merged into ToLife voice sequencer playback

-custom death strings for sucked out of plane, zenlil explodes, shocked in lower avionics, and suffocation in cabin

-universe description and date string added to career record export (for importing into THE TOWER)

-some tuning to the friendly lock check to improve cases in the traitor fight

-added brightness adjustment setting

-No longer playing turbulence jostles on the mercs.

-R25 escorting petar into brig is now much more accurate

-improved naming for some characters, got rid of erroneous ":" in some descriptions of characters

-Shortened alignment cast job descriptions so none of them bleed over their box.

-moved floating ISS HUD up for VR

-Improved the VT tutorial to no longer do the PCU step, and cleaned up the other steps a bit more

-VT Civilian Defense 3: Moved start position to bottom and removed bottom civie drop-box - now it’s about bringing them all the way up. Developing…

Information Console:

-New art and layout

-Improved the info console background

-Spaces are no longer accepted in searches and all searches are sanitized of punctuation internally.

-Fixed articles which are already marked read not showing this by being dimmed when returning to the search results screen

-Added info console "what is this" screen

-Breaking news edits

-Setup read article state toggling

-Search word font now matches font of search box characters

-real fix for info console image scaling ;) Uses the image size to know which scaling method is best.

Controller and SteamDeck:

-added missing space for extra steam deck bindings

-updated the xbox back and start buttons to be the new appearance for special left and right, not the old 360 one

-can now select click talk ISS options with the controller analog buttons

-No F keys show on ISS for controller mode

-added controller tutorial for the ISS using action hint events

-showing the first selectable option on the ISS by default when in controller mode

-More work on the cursor hiding saga. I am now forcing the cursor to be invisible when it shouldn't be shown.

-some text tweaking for steam deck requirement

Missile Defense:

-Better font on the manual weapons text

-EMP missiles: collision size now matches the actual missile size, and massively increased homing acceleration magnitude.

-F35 Explosion scale and particle system polish

TWEAKS:

-CEAR power boosted just a tad.

-changed button title for information board to "iDGi-1 Information Board" like the title of the info board

-removed redundant ZENLIL from location name on alignments

-improved crouch volume on battery crawl from hangar

-no more frag grenades in VT tutorial 2

-renamed VT tutorial 2 to COMBAT GEAR

FIXES:

-fixed inconsistent grenade firing for NPCs and got rid of some unneeded complexity in general

-fixed loading a 2D save in VR having a strong potential to have offset the player into a place they shouldn't be

-fix for source engine collision rep being at the VR players location in roomspace for a second before things are fixed causing triggers outside of the players actual location to be fired

-fixed the following achievements (Steam and Meta Quest): Mister UnCongeniality, Everyone’s a Fan! ,True Neutral, Wirehead, You're so Strong

-fixed ending tunnel bounding box being reset....

-fixed camera jump at start of 2D game. Now the camera is properly set to the right height when starting a 2D game. Also, the height is slightly higher so the connection sequence is easier to see / more in the center

-fixed hangarbay canisters not being recyclable.

-fixed lounge chess board chairs and drawers poping in and out when in globalops because of too short draw distance

-fix for recycling location on body, not from capsule

-fixed “wake up” news screen erroneously depicting Malcolm Thomas as the newscaster due to a very old iDGi-1 bug.

-fixed some missions not completing because of some old requirement I can't quite remember the purpose for

-fixed the chapter save firing again when loading a chapter

-Fixed VT combat 2 navmesh, spawning locations and loadouts improved, added charger,

-Fixed various issues with the traitor spawning incorrectly, not showing when they should, etc.

-Fixed alignment widget so all text is plenty big and consistently scaled.

-Can no longer get stuck in upper avionics if you head in before R25 heading to get yanko

-Can no longer get stuck in the cell with yanko if you go in before him

-Can no longer sneak past traitor if they confront you at your cabin

-Fixed pawn 32 getting teleported into upper avionics by a scripted sequence that was supposed to be set to R25

-Fixed traitor not ending up in the brig or in the barracks, depending on the circumstances

-Fixed teleporting R9 to chairs, not needed

-Fixed R25s appearing to still have her weapon equipped when she was done dealing with putting petar in the brig

-no longer slamming the VT booth item to index 0 after a level

Missile Defense:

-fixed damage to zenlil from the player not entering the manual weapons in time not being applied to the minigame because it wasn't ready yet

-fixed being able to enter the minigame even tho zenlil was exploding from waiting around

-fixed explosion particles not showing sometimes when destroying fighter jets with the laser