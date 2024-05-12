 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Primeval update for 12 May 2024

New Physically-Based Lighting System

Share · View all patches · Build 14342867 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 20:46:02 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The lighting/sky/weather system has been replaced with a new one that uses physically-based lighting instead of the old cartoony lighting style. The result is more realistic looking ground textures, environments, and creatures.

Changed files in this update

Windows Isles of Pangaea Content Depot 1403111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link