The lighting/sky/weather system has been replaced with a new one that uses physically-based lighting instead of the old cartoony lighting style. The result is more realistic looking ground textures, environments, and creatures.
Primeval update for 12 May 2024
New Physically-Based Lighting System
Patchnotes via Steam Community
