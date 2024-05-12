The cow patch!

Includes:
- major background update to support all sorts of displays, wide and square alike!
- basic controller support with a virtual cursor, mostly targeted at Steam Deck users. We'll continue working on gamepad usability in later patches - please send us your feedback and ideas!
- storyline cooldowns for smoother story flow.
- additional storylines and events for the guy who wants to steal some eggs, the guy who wants to turn manure into gold, the guy who wants to find the meaning of life, and the cow.
- some night event and other art update.
- fixed the fireplace animation.
- changed the face on the rejuvenation bottle (It was me, Dio).
Changed files in this update