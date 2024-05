Share · View all patches · Build 14342842 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 18:39:41 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello.

Thank you for using Fujisan Nobori.

Guiding you through the V0.21 update.

【Modification】

Shogun: play appearance improvement

Opening, Prologue, and Mt. Fuji Village BGM change

The default font size has been changed from 16 to 18

I will try even harder.

Thank you.