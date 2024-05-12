 Skip to content

XiuzhenWorld / 修真世界 update for 12 May 2024

Major version updates

Increase special map boss explosion rate
Opening difficulty selection: cannot be modified after entering the game
Simple (unlimited, explosive strengthening equipment, can be given as a gift)
ordinary
difficulty

