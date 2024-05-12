Major Update - Steam Endless Replayability Festival

Share · View all patches · Build 14342815 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 19:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Hello esteemed Khans, this is cevozby, the developer of the game.

I'm honored to announce a major update and our participation in Steam's Infinite Replayability festival. Here's what's in this update:

Contract System:

Leaders you have will now have contracts, and any leader whose contract is not renewed will be removed from your roster.

When the contract time comes, your leader's salary will be redetermined according to their current abilities.

You can extend the contract of your leaders up to 5 years (the monthly salary will increase accordingly).

Leaders will retire when they turn 40 years old.

If your clan does not have enough budget, you may not be able to renew the leader's contract.

You can automatically renew the contracts of the leaders whose contracts are about to expire with the “Auto Renew” button from the leaderboard, if it exceeds the clan's budget, the contracts of the remaining leaders from that leader will not be renewed.

Injury System:

Your leaders are now vulnerable to injury, so you need to play carefully.

If you push too hard in training, you increase the risk of your leader getting injured.

A leader who both drills and fights is more likely to get injured.

Depending on age and characteristics, the chance of injury may vary.

If you play a slightly injured leader in a match, the chance of injury increases.

Training System:

The training now gives you 3 options, Low/Normal/High, which you can choose to influence the development of the leaders.

Since some of the features are not clear what they do, we have introduced a popup system, now you will be able to find out what the features do.

Battle Arena:

Our battle arena has changed, now we have an arena more worthy of your khan's army. We will continue to improve this arena.

Error Solution: