Dungeon Defenders Patch 9.4.0

New Content

Crystal Caves

Enter the lava-filled caverns of the Crystalline Dimension and defend the Eternia Crystal against the enemies dwelling within!

Rewards new crystal weapons for each class; Crystal Sword , Crystal Gun , Crystal Staff , and Crystal Spear .

Crystal Caves: No Towers Allowed

The bosses within have disabled your towers. Defend the Crystal without them!

Has the potential to drop high-quality armor--an 'Ultimate++' piece approximately every 32 runs.

Palantir

Added 'Squire' boss.

Buffed accessory quality on Palantir to be on-par with other endgame accessories.

Quality of Life

Made 'Step Towards Melee Target' option a button-toggle atop the UI option (default keybind 'Control + Z').

Equipping items no longer drops equipped items when the item box is full.

Armor can now be earned from 'True Boss Rush' mode.

Added option to remove only armor or accessories by holding down 'Shift' or 'Control' when clicking 'Unequip All gear' button.

Balance Changes

Goblin Copters now use their held enemy's elemental damage resistance.

'Tropics of Etheria' has received a loot-quality nerf on Survival Mode to be on-par with 'Coastal Bazaar'.

Reduced Ranger's 'Spread Shot' base damage by 25%.

Increased Barbarian's 'Hawk' base damage by 5%.

Huntress' Shadow Step now costs 30 mana.

Reintroduced Huntress' 'Invisibility' ability alongside 'Shadow Step'.

Apprentice's 'Overcharge' now grants a speed boost.

Changed bonus damage on staves from 18% to 23% to make it more feasible to beat the 'Rainmaker'.

Reduced Countess' 'Call to Arms' damage resistance by 20%.

'Crystalline Resurgence Four' rewards are no longer limited to one per account.

Hermit's 'Whirlwind' now grants invulnerability to negative states effects.

Implemented a damage nerf for high-end 'Honey Guns'.

'Shield of Hearts' now has a one-second cooldown for its healing effect.

Fixes

Siege Mechs are now properly affected by Hermit's 'Web Wall'.

Fixed 'Piercing Shot' ability appearing too large when off-host.

Fixed Deeper Well map giving unintended experience,

Fixed frame-rate limit not being selectable on controller.

Experience orbs and pirate mana tokens now use the same sound the mana token.

New Bundles

Players can finally complete their collections (and save while doing so) with the 'Dungeon Defenders Costume Bundle' and 'Dungeon Defenders Hero Bundle'! The former provides a variety of costume packs and costume-granting missions, while the latter will grant you all of the mightiest heroes Etheria has to offer. For more information on the exact contents of each collection, visit their store pages below!

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/41419/Dungeon_Defenders_Hero_Bundle/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/41573/Dungeon_Defenders_Costume_Bundle/

