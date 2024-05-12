V0.5.16364更新日志

BUG修复
1.修复了灵法<猎首迷踪术>崩溃的问题
2.修复了在内比开始前最后一句话存档，会导致内比结束崩溃的问题
3.修复了五皇城或自身宗门沦陷后过回合卡死的BUG
4.修复了运转神通<星火焚天诀>会导致化日范围也变为0的BUG
5.修整了成为NPC追求者时，初始追求度错误的问题
