道衍诀 update for 12 May 2024

V0.5.16364更新日志

12 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
BUG修复

1.修复了灵法<猎首迷踪术>崩溃的问题
2.修复了在内比开始前最后一句话存档，会导致内比结束崩溃的问题
3.修复了五皇城或自身宗门沦陷后过回合卡死的BUG
4.修复了运转神通<星火焚天诀>会导致化日范围也变为0的BUG
5.修整了成为NPC追求者时，初始追求度错误的问题

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitSimplified Chinese Depot 1951222
  • Loading history…
