Patch Notes: v0.480-v0.486

Hi All,

I wanted to push this build now instead of having you all wait for Update 15. There are some bug fixes in here for Update 14, but also some new weather, Fog!

The fog was once again one of those experimental tasks that went way overboard but in the end turned out surprisingly well.

v0.480

Added Veggie Finder to the Growth Overlay. This makes it much easier to find veggies on the map. The veggies will show up brightly and are pretty easy to spot.

Fog! (This is one of those 4 hour tasks that took 5 days, but the results were worth it I hope)

So I went down a rabbit hole right after building the veggie finder because I was already tinkering with shaders. It ended up taking 4 different attempts in the end, but we now have Fog!

The Fog will appear based on moisture levels in the ground and atmosphere. So you will tend to get more fog when it is wet/rainy.

The Fog can vary from a haze to very thick pea soup type, but that should be somewhat rare.

Fog has depth, so you should still be able to see Clanfolk somewhat even in thick fog, but it may be more of a silhouette in some cases. Wolves and Deer in Fog look great :)

Fog is most common at sunrise and late night, but with enough moisture it can begin to form in the evening as the ground cools down.

Fog will pick up atmospheric light, this means day fog and night fog will look different, and will have different amount of light scattering.

Fog will also pick up the color of torch light. That can sometimes look pretty neat.

Fog will obscure ground shadows, but will accept Cloud shadows since the clouds are above the fog. This will lead to the fog looking more grey in cloudy areas and white in sunny spots.

Please let me know if the fog seems to happen too often/not often enough or is too think/thin etc. There is a lot of variation with the fog.

Fog can be toggled in Settings/Video/Fog

v0.481

Fixed Crash when Baby is set to overwork mode via Multi Select and is needing to be taken care of.

Fixed Babies being put in overwork mode via Multi Select as well.

v0.482

Fixed Bug that could cause Peat (and other tiles) to grow negatively if a new game was started after a game had been previously loaded. The plants were using the future time from the previously loaded game to determine their current growth. Nothing like a little time travel.

Resized Negotiation Tutorial text in Thai to fix cutoff letters

New Maps begin with a bit of Cloud and morning Fog.

Increased Fog transition time by 30%

v0.483

Updated Demo from v0.403 -> v0.483

Removed Day 1 starter fog as it is a better surprise when it happens in the morning.

Blocked clicking new unlock images during tutorials. It skipped important flow.

Updated the Demo complete text to be more current. Was from before Clanfolk entered Early Access.

Note: This brings the Demo up to date with all the recent additions. Lots of nice new stuff in there!

v0.484

Fixed case where is a messenger was ignored until they left in the evening that their Story event would stay active, preventing future instances of the event from happening

Fixed case where Story Elements with associated tasks could update when the task was not active, causing weird behavior (like outcast mother stuck at messenger post)

Added some descriptive text for when the Outcast Mother sneaks back if starving and sent away multiple times

Fixed Outcast Mother in thief mode going to the Messenger post. That is not effective thieving!

v0.485

Fixed Case in Outcast Father, and Outcast Father Returns that could lead to no available selection options.

Fixed bug introduced in 0.484 causing messengers to sometimes be unable to leave

Fixed Beavers planting reeds on Bridges

Fixed fish jumping in the lakes going through bridges

Fixed animals drinking through bridges

v0.486

Fixed Bug introduced in v0.484 that could cause the Outcast Father and company to hang around forever if no decision was made to deal with them before evening.

Notes: Messengers leave in the evening, so if the Player does not make a choice before then, the fail condition will activate.

In the case of a Negotiation, Patience will currently run out at Evening.

In the case of Brawling, the Brawl is lost in the Evening if it goes on that long. It never should last until evening unless the player is trying to kite the other side.

Making Father arrive earlier in the day so that there is more time for the events to unfold.

I may also look into extending the states for Negotiation and Brawling past evening if they are in progress.

