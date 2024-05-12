- Migration from GameMaker LTS to the recent version, as the long-term support version had become outdated. Please report any bugs encountered, as updates like this can potentially cause issues.
- Updated the "Input" library/extension (by Juju Adams and Alynne Keith) to the latest version.
- Implemented the text rendering extension "Scribble" by Juju Adams. Currently, it's only in use by the crafting and skill window, but there are plans to expand its usage further.
- The font can now be changed within the language file by entering the name of the desired font. Make sure the font file is in the same folder as the language files.
- Since auto-aim can now be interrupted on a gamepad by using the right stick, the auto-aim toggle button on the gamepad is now disabled.
- Settings are now not saved anymore when activating or deactivating auto-aim but instead at the end of the game.
- Bugfix: Resolved a resolution issue that could wash out the graphics.
- Bugfix: Removed numbers behind the item name after crafting, which were a relic of the old rarity system.
- Bugfix: Names of crafted items now shrink down to fit in the result box of the crafting window.
- Bugfix: Fixed an issue where the first random encounter always appeared after 10 seconds due to testing settings not being randomized again.
- Some minor bug fixes.
Soulknight Survivor update for 12 May 2024
Soulknight Survivor v.1.051
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update