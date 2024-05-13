The Survive Update

The next big update for Rocket is now here! With version 1.3.0, you can find a brand new game mode called Survive - a challenging mode where you start out with limited rockets & health points and must do whatever you can to survive. Each new level will give you an upgrade choose, so choose wisely. This new update adds a whole bunch of new additions and changes to the game:

Survive Game Mode.

The Wild Open - A open sandbox environment to play around in outside of the five main game modes.

New Weapons & Upgrades: Twirling Blades, Helix Rockets, Slowdown Bomb and more!

A new fun unlockable visual mode - Radar, where everything gives you a new look on the game.

6 brand new Achievements (21 in total now)

4 new Ship Slots (24 in total) - Use these upgrade slots wisely.

Various improvements and enhancements

The Wild Open

Introducing The Wild Open. This is a sandbox open world area of Rocket outside of the main 5 game modes where you can adventure off in any direction and explore. As you venture out on your own, you will find many different events to explore, enemies to defeat and various resources to collect. This will actually be the focus of future updates for the game. Currently it's more like a fun sandbox environment where you can goof off and have fun. But in the future I plan to add some adventure purposes to it with more things to do.

Launching sometime in the Summer, will be a fun addition to the game that adds a B.O.G. (Buddy Object Gadget). This is a fun helper bot that you can find in The Wild Open that you will be able to take care of and evolve it into a powerful asset. Depending on how you feed it resources, will determine what it evolves into and what kind of abilities it might take on. You will be able to take these helpful bots into the various game modes (even Arcade & Survive) and score even higher and higher than before!

Launching sometime in the Fall, will be a big Adventure Update to The Wild Open that adds a fun main questline to establish various portals throughout the universe. The reward for doing so will give you access to Super Slots for your Ship Upgrades. Unlike you normal Ship Slots, an Upgrade applied here will automatically apply all purchased upgrades at once. This ability will become quite useful if you wish to reach even higher scores in the game.

While the two previous updates will take some time to work on, there will be some smaller updates each month that will add various new content, such as new Weapons, Upgrades and various additions. So keep an eye out for future posts.

Price Increase

With this latest addition to the game, Rocket will receive its 1st price increase as part of its Early Access career. On May 20th, 2024 Rocket will increase by $1.00 USD from $4.99 to $5.99.