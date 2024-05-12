Patch 0.1.7.535

Share · View all patches · Build 14342713 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 18:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Gameplay:

New coastal towns come with a dock.

New towns get names depending on their location. Towns on the east of the map gets old world names, ones on the west will get colonial town names. They can now be renamed.

Settings:

UI Scale Slider is replaced with a Text Box. This makes avoids unintentional sliding and scaling to too far.

InGame Menu settings are now saved between game sessions.

Fixes:

Direction of moving units are aligned correctly.

Missing improvement sprites are fixed