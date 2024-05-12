 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Imperial Ambitions Beta Playtest update for 12 May 2024

Patch 0.1.7.535

Share · View all patches · Build 14342713 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 18:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay:
New coastal towns come with a dock.

New towns get names depending on their location. Towns on the east of the map gets old world names, ones on the west will get colonial town names. They can now be renamed.

Settings:
UI Scale Slider is replaced with a Text Box. This makes avoids unintentional sliding and scaling to too far.

InGame Menu settings are now saved between game sessions.

Fixes:
Direction of moving units are aligned correctly.

Missing improvement sprites are fixed

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 2226341
  • Loading history…
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 2226342
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link