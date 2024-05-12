Open Mod 2024.2.12 [12-May-2024]

Fixes:

-fixed the annoying snap turning of the bots, now they look and turn around smoothly

-fixed an issue where the spawning in Extraction would cause an error when trying to switch loadout in the pre-game time

-fixed a performance problem in Extraction game mode where the framerate would be low due to all 600+ interactable objects updating at once, instead of when the player was near them

-fixed a performance problem which could cause crashes while loading into the Extraction map

-fixed an issue where the doors would sometimes not become closed when the door would go into the frame. The physics trigger did not fire sometimes but now it will not miss with the cost of a few frames

-fixed an issue where the doors would sometimes snap close in front of the player when walking near them

-fixed an issue where the Extraction enemy AI would sometimes spawn inside a wall and shoot players from there. Same for another room where they would stack one near the other

Added/Changed:

-changed the way the user signs in Open Mod. Now the user is not prompted to enter an unique Open Mod username but the Open Mod displayed name will be your Steam name.

-added a new Steam friends menu where you could see the online status of your Steam friends in Open Mod, or if they are in a room you could join their room quickly

-added buttons to send Steam friend requests to other Open Mod players in various places such as scoreboard endgame, pre-game lobby or the pause menu of any game mode

-major addition to the PvP rooms, now the PvP bots can fill rooms. This is a major achievement since you can play with other real players and fill the rest of the missing players with bots, given the playerbase is not decent this should help players have a fun gameplay experience.

-added a dummy server browser entry because we’ve realised most of our players don’t realise they have to create servers themselves (or that servers are not actual servers but game rooms that they have to open)

-major improvements to the PvP bots scripts + optimization. They play the objectives very well now, depending on the game mode.

-various bug fixes, improvements and optimization

-pushed the multiplayer version up to avoid unwanted mismatches. This means that players who didn’t update to the latest version will not see lobbies created by players who updated and the other way around