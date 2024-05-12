 Skip to content

Mirage: A Biplane Adventure update for 12 May 2024

Update! Version 1.2 is here.

Update! Version 1.2 is here.

Patchnotes via Steam Community

12 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you everyone who sent feedback about the game after launch. v1.2 is here!

*New controls for keyboard+mouse that resemble "WASD" use on other games.
"W" is now Thrust (speed up)
"S" is now Brake (speed down)

  • New players will now have a small explanation when the game starts that hopefully will make their life easier:
  • Adjust your sensitivity and invert up/down if you need.
  • Point RED towards home on your compass to get back to base and refuel/heal often.
  • Flying through rings will heal/refuel your plane. Some upgrades are also available.
  • World desert material has been improved.

*Difficulty has been reduced in the first 3 missions but this is still a difficult game.

*More refuel towers have been added in the open world.

Hope you enjoy. See you on the next update.

