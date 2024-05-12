Update! Version 1.2 is here.

Share · View all patches · Build 14342650 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 20:33:08 UTC by Wendy

Thank you everyone who sent feedback about the game after launch. v1.2 is here!

*New controls for keyboard+mouse that resemble "WASD" use on other games.

"W" is now Thrust (speed up)

"S" is now Brake (speed down)

New players will now have a small explanation when the game starts that hopefully will make their life easier:

Adjust your sensitivity and invert up/down if you need.

Point RED towards home on your compass to get back to base and refuel/heal often.

Flying through rings will heal/refuel your plane. Some upgrades are also available.

World desert material has been improved.

*Difficulty has been reduced in the first 3 missions but this is still a difficult game.

*More refuel towers have been added in the open world.

Hope you enjoy. See you on the next update.