Li'l Red update for 12 May 2024

New Web Manual for Li'l Red

The Steam page for Li'l Red now comes with a web manual which adds visuals for the text descriptions of the game's moves. There are also visuals for 3 of the game's filters.

The in-game timer has been updated to not roll back to the last recorded time once Lyra starts over at a checkpoint.

