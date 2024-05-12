POST-LAUNCH PATCH PATCH

Share · View all patches · Build 14342611 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 17:52:09 UTC by Wendy

Hello puzzling people,

even if this has a lot of wished features, I don't want to spam too much, so this is marked as just a "regular update".

Changelog 1.0.3:

better piece-save visualization #41

remove log noise

debugging THE snapping bug

increase snapping strength on hard

add image title to image view

bigger pause menu buttons

snapping strength ingame #51

better translation for cursor snapping

Boss-Key #51

magnifying glas on view image in main menu #51

rotation help message: deactivate in settings #51

1.0.2

fix a/d double use

enjoy the quality of life improvements and fixes 💖