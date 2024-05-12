POST-LAUNCH PATCH PATCH

Hello puzzling people,
even if this has a lot of wished features, I don't want to spam too much, so this is marked as just a "regular update".
Changelog 1.0.3:
- better piece-save visualization #41
- remove log noise
- debugging THE snapping bug
- increase snapping strength on hard
- add image title to image view
- bigger pause menu buttons
- snapping strength ingame #51
- better translation for cursor snapping
- Boss-Key #51
- magnifying glas on view image in main menu #51
- rotation help message: deactivate in settings #51
- 1.0.2
- fix a/d double use
enjoy the quality of life improvements and fixes 💖
- The SpielmannSpiel Team
