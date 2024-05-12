 Skip to content

DACHstudio Jigsaw Puzzle Box update for 12 May 2024

POST-LAUNCH PATCH PATCH

Share · View all patches · Build 14342611 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 17:52:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello puzzling people,

even if this has a lot of wished features, I don't want to spam too much, so this is marked as just a "regular update".

Changelog 1.0.3:

  • better piece-save visualization #41
  • remove log noise
  • debugging THE snapping bug
  • increase snapping strength on hard
  • add image title to image view
  • bigger pause menu buttons
  • snapping strength ingame #51
  • better translation for cursor snapping
  • Boss-Key #51
  • magnifying glas on view image in main menu #51
  • rotation help message: deactivate in settings #51
  • 1.0.2
  • fix a/d double use

enjoy the quality of life improvements and fixes 💖

  • The SpielmannSpiel Team

