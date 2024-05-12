 Skip to content

Re:Lord – Tales of Adventure update for 12 May 2024

BUG fix log

Share · View all patches · Build 14342592 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 17:39:24 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  1. Fixed a bug with incorrect health for "Claire Mackenzie"
  2. Fixed a bug in "Sainte Sabatier" gaining unlimited Holy Shield
  3. Fixed bugs that caused blockages when entering a new domain
  4. Temporarily hiding the event area for bug troubleshooting
  5. Fixed a bug where curse cards can be enchanted

Changed files in this update

