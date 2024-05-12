BUG fix log

- Fixed a bug with incorrect health for "Claire Mackenzie"
- Fixed a bug in "Sainte Sabatier" gaining unlimited Holy Shield
- Fixed bugs that caused blockages when entering a new domain
- Temporarily hiding the event area for bug troubleshooting
- Fixed a bug where curse cards can be enchanted
