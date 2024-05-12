⚙️ HUGE Endless Replayability Update ⚙️

Share · View all patches · Build 14342506 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 18:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Hi Cogheads,

We have been listening to the feedback from the community and players for the gamefeel, function, replayability. And we wanted to bring a big new update for the Endless Replayability Steam fest to celebrate.

Here is a summary of the update:

New Token system - reset and crit tokens allow the player to choose when to reset their cog trough or time a critical hit with a big drop of cogs

New Heavier, more realistic, bouncie Physics - Cogs feel more like coins, fall over easier, more satisfying

New Physics Impact SFX - with new added coin impact sounds the coin pusher never felt more real!

New Minimart - After every battle you get a small random shop and chance to heal up

New Blacksmith - Replaced old shop journey nodes with Blacksmith shop where you can choose from all the cogs and upgrade your cogs

Added Combo Meter!

Fixed cogs falling through trough bug

Hope you all enjoy! please be sure to leave a review or give us more feedback on the discord

Happy Cogging,

Spacefudge