⚙️ HUGE Endless Replayability Update ⚙️

Hi Cogheads,
We have been listening to the feedback from the community and players for the gamefeel, function, replayability. And we wanted to bring a big new update for the Endless Replayability Steam fest to celebrate.
Here is a summary of the update:
- New Token system - reset and crit tokens allow the player to choose when to reset their cog trough or time a critical hit with a big drop of cogs
- New Heavier, more realistic, bouncie Physics - Cogs feel more like coins, fall over easier, more satisfying
- New Physics Impact SFX - with new added coin impact sounds the coin pusher never felt more real!
- New Minimart - After every battle you get a small random shop and chance to heal up
- New Blacksmith - Replaced old shop journey nodes with Blacksmith shop where you can choose from all the cogs and upgrade your cogs
- Added Combo Meter!
- Fixed cogs falling through trough bug
Hope you all enjoy! please be sure to leave a review or give us more feedback on the discord
Happy Cogging,
Spacefudge
Changed files in this update