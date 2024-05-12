Update 1.0.2 - Customization is here!

Travelers!

PLAYER CUSTOMIZATION

After a lot of work we are finally releasing our Player Customization!

Now you can adjust your skin and clothing to your liking.

Unlock more customization options by completing different in-game achievements.

Note: Player Customization is still pretty limited, but we're actively working on expanding the available options!

DYNAMIC DIFFICULTY

Instead of game being near-impossible on the highest difficulty right from the start, all difficulties now start out being relatively close to each other, but the higher difficulties scale up way faster. We're also trying to move from artificial difficulty wherever possible, as we think enemies just having more health and damage is quite boring. Speaking of difficulty...

BALANCING

There was a LOT of balancing this update.

So much in fact that we won't be listing all the changes here, but:

Every single class was at least slightly adjusted.

Over 30 items got changed.

Multiple formulas regarding all sorts of difficulty got modified.

The game should feel way better to play now, regardless of your skill level!

AI REWORK

Closely tied with the two points above, we have also reworked the AI of most of the enemies in the game. Most of them are very noticeable and should feel more "alive", while others are just small quality of life upgrades. Either way, we hope you'll enjoy fighting (slightly) smarter enemies!

EASTER EGGS

Easter eggs? Hidden achievements?? SECRET BOSS FIGHTS AND ITEMS??? We've got it all. Good luck finding them - you'll need it!

SMALL GAMEPLAY MECHANIC ADJUSTMENTS

Window for getting hit with multiple enemy projectiles at once has been lowered - amount of "oneshots" in the game should be way lower.

Invulnerability duration after getting hit increased from 0.25s to 0.33s.

Rolling now slightly speeds up the attack cooldown.

Does it make sense? Not really... but we thought it's an interesting and skill expressive mechanic.

To help with that, we added a new "Show Attack Cooldown" setting in options.

You can finally toggle Fullscreen in-game by pressing F11!

You can also toggle Sound and Music with F9/F10, but you could already do that on the pause screen, so it's not that exciting.

Note: Those buttons aren't supported on controllers.

SOUNDTRACK EXTENSION

12 new tracks join our soundtrack! Every area now has multiple tunes to vibe and kill enemies (and die) to!

VISUALS

As in most updates, some visual assets have been updated.

Most standing out would probably be all the Shops and the Headquarters, but there's a variety of different assets that got even prettier than before!

See you in the Realm!