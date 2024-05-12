Update, Version 20240512

English
[Samujier Post Office]New quest: The Missing Postman. (You can get a pair of boots with "Speedy" and "Urban Explorer" prefixes as your rewards.)
[Wiki]Added the wiki page of "The Missing Postman:" https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/The_Missing_Postman_(Quest)
[Samujier Post Office]Added a mission board. Procedurally generated missions are to be added later.
[Eternal Staff Estate]The background music will now based on your story progress with this organization.
[Eternal Staff Estate]New location: The Crucible
[Butterfly]You can now use Butterfly Wings to leave the Crucible.
[Furniture]New Furniture: Skull Gate.
[Shopping]Random Furniture Vendors now sell Skull Gates.
简体中文
【萨姆吉尔邮局】新任务：失踪的邮递员 （你可以获得一双有【迅捷】和【城市探险者】词缀的鞋子作为任务的奖励。）
【维基】加入了关于【失踪的邮递员】的维基页面：https://neolithia.fandom.com/wiki/The_Missing_Postman_(Quest)
【萨姆吉尔邮局】加入了一个任务公告板。过程生成任务会在之后加入。
【永恒之杖公馆】该区域的背景音乐现在会根据故事进展变化。
【永恒之杖公馆】新区域：试炼之间
【蝴蝶】你现在可以用蝴蝶之翼离开试炼之间
【家具】新家具：骷髅之门
【购物】随机的家具商人现在会贩卖骷髅之门。
