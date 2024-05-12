 Skip to content

Farm Manager World update for 12 May 2024

Patch 0.8.20240512.310

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix for campaign condition with having buildings with second production line (changed to count absolute number of such buildings)
Fixed italian name of fertilise spreader
Fix for stop damaging phantom building plan
Fix for restoring resource orders from savegame for manure storage
Another fix for broken building crane

