Hello everyone! We have another update for you. Thank you for all your reviews and feedback.
Patch 1.0.24 contains the following changes:
Improvements
- Game startup time improved
- Enemies now focus more on destroying the player's fortresses
Bug Fixes
- On the cadaver wagon in Bishop's level, the hit collider is still active even after it is destroyed
- Localization fixes in Russian language
- To prevent a softlock, unlocking the fire pot in the Shaman's hut costs zero gold
Changed files in this update