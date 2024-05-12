 Skip to content

Sons of Valhalla update for 12 May 2024

Patch 15

Patch 15

12 May 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone! We have another update for you. Thank you for all your reviews and feedback.

Patch 1.0.24 contains the following changes:

Improvements

  • Game startup time improved
  • Enemies now focus more on destroying the player's fortresses

Bug Fixes

  • On the cadaver wagon in Bishop's level, the hit collider is still active even after it is destroyed
  • Localization fixes in Russian language
  • To prevent a softlock, unlocking the fire pot in the Shaman's hut costs zero gold

