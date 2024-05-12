PATCH 0.2.00.4. Early Access / Demo

Small surprise update, we received feedback on the presence of random on the map. And it seemed important to us to slightly improve this part. That's why we've been working on it over the last few days.

There is still work to be done.

New features to improve replayability :

Randomness in the environment, certain blocks of scenery will be present or not, where their place will change. The ground will also change.

With each new wave the environment will change slightly.

With each new wave the environment will change slightly. The void zone: Sometimes its behavior will change, the void messenger will come to change its behavior: It will grow, the player will have access to the entire map. We will have strategies and different behavior for the player.

BALANCING

XP Bomb (Up) : Deals 4 additional base damage.

All upgrades to your account obtained through coins have been greatly increased.

Life: 5 > 20

Damage: 5 > 10

Collect: 6 > 7

Armor 3 > 5

Movement speed: 5 > 10

Critical hit damage multiplier: 6 > 50

SOUND

Added entrance music for CRAFT TIME!

INTERFACE

A small text is present to indicate whether you are in the demo or not at the top left in the menu.

We add icons for Item Stats. On the choice of item in the HUB

We changed the weapon attack speed/cooldown icon to make it a little more understandable.

<3 Thank you to all of you players, don't hesitate to leave us reviews, or messages, it's thanks to you that we are improving the game. <3