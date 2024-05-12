Patch Game Version 1.0.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14342212 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 15:59:05 UTC by Wendy

Fixed Issue: In the same tent as thoughtful husk you can go down a level but will get stuck

Fixed Issue: Near the bottom of the wasteland map you can enter a fleshy place but will be stuck in place

Fixed Issue: Past the green keycard door in the southern ashes the shopkeeper is inaccessible

Fixed Issue: in the final area where there are tiles blocking further access so you can't explore.

Fixed Issue: in the final area where unable to exit after entering

Fixed Issue: In the blood engine room one of the bosses is inaccessible

Fixed Issue: In the valley of death several boxes can't be accessed

Fixed Issue: in the final area where there are tiles blocking further access so you can't explore.

Fixed Issue: in the final area where unable to exit after entering

Fixed Crash: due to missing audio file "Audio/SE/Door_02_Gate mp3.mp3"

Fixed Issue: Can't use bag of sugar

Made Epinephrine usable outside of battle

Changed the description of the Bottle of pills item

Fixed some tiles that the player should not be able to walk on