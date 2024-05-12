 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Fakeway update for 12 May 2024

Reworked map loading and fog of war calculations

Share · View all patches · Build 14342211 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 20:33:07 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update

  1. Remade the map loading program. Now the map loading speed is faster when moving, and there will no longer be a black border.

  2. Rework the fog of war calculations, and now there will be no miscalculation errors in the fog of war.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2568621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link