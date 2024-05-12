Reworked map loading and fog of war calculations

Update
Remade the map loading program. Now the map loading speed is faster when moving, and there will no longer be a black border.
Rework the fog of war calculations, and now there will be no miscalculation errors in the fog of war.
Update
