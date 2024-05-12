Type King Update 1.40

Some stuff helping speedrunning as well as general quality of life improvements.
You can now return to language/save slot selection from the main menu.
Save slots can now be emptied/deleted to start again.
In the Fastest Times window there is now an additional view with the sum of fastest times shown for different categories:
Whole Game (->15 Crowns)
Nightmare (->5 Governors)
Singleplayer (->12 Crowns)
Multiplayer (->3 Crowns)
Singleplayer Easy (->4 Crowns)
Singleplayer Normal (->4 Crowns)
Singleplayer Hard (->4 Crowns)
Singleplayer Nightmare (->4 Governors)
We are also setting up these categories (in addition to each level separately) into speedrun.com so that you people can challenge each other!
Changed files in this update