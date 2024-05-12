 Skip to content

Type King update for 12 May 2024

Type King Update 1.40

Share · View all patches · Build 14342173 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 16:09:11 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some stuff helping speedrunning as well as general quality of life improvements.

You can now return to language/save slot selection from the main menu.

Save slots can now be emptied/deleted to start again.

In the Fastest Times window there is now an additional view with the sum of fastest times shown for different categories:
Whole Game (->15 Crowns)
Nightmare (->5 Governors)
Singleplayer (->12 Crowns)
Multiplayer (->3 Crowns)
Singleplayer Easy (->4 Crowns)
Singleplayer Normal (->4 Crowns)
Singleplayer Hard (->4 Crowns)
Singleplayer Nightmare (->4 Governors)

We are also setting up these categories (in addition to each level separately) into speedrun.com so that you people can challenge each other!

Changed files in this update

