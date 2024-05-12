0.905 is live! Fix for building rotation issue and much more.

Hello!
The game has been updated to fix some issues and expand on recently added features! I have more stuff on my list of needed fixes and known glitches, these will be addressed in the upcoming week and see an update either next sunday, or tuesday/wednesday the week after.
0.9 -> 0.905
-
Added lighting to atmofleets, trains and monorail trains.
-
Enabled painting mode in flat world shapes.
-
Removed screen shake when placing props.
-
Added count randomization to prop scatter mode.
-
Painting now properly deducts credits.
-
Turned of shadow casting on prop holograms.
-
Clarified button states in options menu.
-
Resized prop colliders.
-
Added sound effects for painting and placing props as well as when removing props.
-
Removed placement hints for painting.
-
Fixed messed up rotations for buildings! The issue was due to a non-normalized vector in some obscure optimized code.
-
Fixed starter blocks being added to flat worlds.
-
Fixed road hologram being blue despite being outside of city bounds in flat worlds.
-
Fixed incorrect sound playing when placing bus stations.
-
Fixed city hall and mayor's house being in the wrong position the building menu.
-
Fixed overflowing text items in option menu.
-
Fixed mid sized (3x3) zones not clearing existing props when placed.
-
Fixed "loot boxes" not being clickable when they appear in the city.
-
Fixed missing carbon power plant.
-
Fixed missing concrete plant.
-
Fixed props and painting being locked on challenges and campaign levels.
-
Fixed props not having the correct up position at times (leading to flying trees!)
-
Trees are now batched properly and more performant.
-
Fixed being able to move buildings outside of the world when playing on a flat world.
-
Fixed grid display being locked in one position when moving buildings.
-
Fixed buildings being left lifted when switching from moving building to bull dozer while a building is lifted.
