Atmocity update for 12 May 2024

0.905 is live! Fix for building rotation issue and much more.

Build 14342143 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 16:09:02 UTC

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello!

The game has been updated to fix some issues and expand on recently added features! I have more stuff on my list of needed fixes and known glitches, these will be addressed in the upcoming week and see an update either next sunday, or tuesday/wednesday the week after.

0.9 -> 0.905

  • Added lighting to atmofleets, trains and monorail trains.

  • Enabled painting mode in flat world shapes.

  • Removed screen shake when placing props.

  • Added count randomization to prop scatter mode.

  • Painting now properly deducts credits.

  • Turned of shadow casting on prop holograms.

  • Clarified button states in options menu.

  • Resized prop colliders.

  • Added sound effects for painting and placing props as well as when removing props.

  • Removed placement hints for painting.

  • Fixed messed up rotations for buildings! The issue was due to a non-normalized vector in some obscure optimized code.

  • Fixed starter blocks being added to flat worlds.

  • Fixed road hologram being blue despite being outside of city bounds in flat worlds.

  • Fixed incorrect sound playing when placing bus stations.

  • Fixed city hall and mayor's house being in the wrong position the building menu.

  • Fixed overflowing text items in option menu.

  • Fixed mid sized (3x3) zones not clearing existing props when placed.

  • Fixed "loot boxes" not being clickable when they appear in the city.

  • Fixed missing carbon power plant.

  • Fixed missing concrete plant.

  • Fixed props and painting being locked on challenges and campaign levels.

  • Fixed props not having the correct up position at times (leading to flying trees!)

  • Trees are now batched properly and more performant.

  • Fixed being able to move buildings outside of the world when playing on a flat world.

  • Fixed grid display being locked in one position when moving buildings.

  • Fixed buildings being left lifted when switching from moving building to bull dozer while a building is lifted.

Changed files in this update

