0.905 is live! Fix for building rotation issue and much more.

Hello!

The game has been updated to fix some issues and expand on recently added features! I have more stuff on my list of needed fixes and known glitches, these will be addressed in the upcoming week and see an update either next sunday, or tuesday/wednesday the week after.

0.9 -> 0.905

Added lighting to atmofleets, trains and monorail trains.

Enabled painting mode in flat world shapes.

Removed screen shake when placing props.

Added count randomization to prop scatter mode.

Painting now properly deducts credits.

Turned of shadow casting on prop holograms.

Clarified button states in options menu.

Resized prop colliders.

Added sound effects for painting and placing props as well as when removing props.

Removed placement hints for painting.

Fixed messed up rotations for buildings! The issue was due to a non-normalized vector in some obscure optimized code.

Fixed starter blocks being added to flat worlds.

Fixed road hologram being blue despite being outside of city bounds in flat worlds.

Fixed incorrect sound playing when placing bus stations.

Fixed city hall and mayor's house being in the wrong position the building menu.

Fixed overflowing text items in option menu.

Fixed mid sized (3x3) zones not clearing existing props when placed.

Fixed "loot boxes" not being clickable when they appear in the city.

Fixed missing carbon power plant.

Fixed missing concrete plant.

Fixed props and painting being locked on challenges and campaign levels.

Fixed props not having the correct up position at times (leading to flying trees!)

Trees are now batched properly and more performant.

Fixed being able to move buildings outside of the world when playing on a flat world.

Fixed grid display being locked in one position when moving buildings.