Update 1.1.5

Added:
New prop: Spanish hat
New prop: Machine meter
New technical item: Tripod
New light: Beacon light
New graphics: Light beams
Light beacon speed slider
Smooth rotation factor slider
Light beams for tractor lights
Changed:
Optimized spotlights (performance)
Default person mode camera sensitivity has been decreased
Smooth rotation option is now hidden by default from now on
Chord prop received a normalmap
Newly build light ropes now emit slightly less light
Prop UI is now cleaner with icons
Improved the waiter's & cook's head slightly - complete rework will be done in the future
Balanced:
Reduced light bulb price from 50 to 20
Simple discolamp energy usage from 15 to 20
Double discolamp energy usage from 30 to 40
Fixed:
Moving your camera to the top or to the bottom makes it spin
Carts moved around slightly during parade mode after a significant amount of time
Crow sounds seemed oddly out of sync in motion
Sensitivty setting has been fixed
Rotation tooltip was swapped
Light rope collisions didn't scale correctly anymore
Optional parts section would sometimes show up incorrectly for light bulbs and light ropes
Advanced scaling button would sometimes show up incorrectly for light bulbs and light ropes
