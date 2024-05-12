Update 1.1.5

Added:

New prop: Spanish hat

New prop: Machine meter

New technical item: Tripod

New light: Beacon light

New graphics: Light beams

Light beacon speed slider

Smooth rotation factor slider

Light beams for tractor lights

Changed:

Optimized spotlights (performance)

Default person mode camera sensitivity has been decreased

Smooth rotation option is now hidden by default from now on

Chord prop received a normalmap

Newly build light ropes now emit slightly less light

Prop UI is now cleaner with icons

Improved the waiter's & cook's head slightly - complete rework will be done in the future

Balanced:

Reduced light bulb price from 50 to 20

Simple discolamp energy usage from 15 to 20

Double discolamp energy usage from 30 to 40

Fixed: