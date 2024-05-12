Rise for the Fight Alpha Update 1.12 Out Now

ALPHA BUILD 1.12 RELEASE CHANGELOG:
ADDITIONS AND ADJUSTMENTS:
- Increased Base Health from 60 to 100.
- Added NEW Map: Villas.
- Added NEW Mode: Gun Party Zero Recoil / All guns will have no recoil, and will be 100 percent accurate.
- NEW Gun: PR5 / The MAR5 has been revamped with a new look, and will now ramp up to shoot. 40 Round Mag Capacity, 6 Base ROF, 12 Ramped-Up ROF, and 20 damage, as well as the following Upgrade Tiers. Mag: 5/5/5, ROF: 1/1/1. Currently Available in Moshpit and Gun Party Zero Recoil.
SANDBOX ADJUSTMENTS:
- Increased Zombie Fists Damage from 20 to 50.
- Decreased SR76 Damage from 150 to 100.
- Increased SMG-P1 Damage from 10 to 12.
- Increased SP10 Pellet Count from 3 to 5.
- Decreased SG3 Y-Axis Recoil from 50 to 25.
- Decreased SG3 Damage from 12 to 10.
- Increased SG3 Pellet Count from 8 to 10.
- Increased HAM-GUN Damage from 12 to 20.
- Increased HAM-GUN Mag Capacity from 25 to 35.
- Increased P13 Damage from 15 to 35.
- Decreased P13 Rate of Fire from 5 to 4.
- Decreased HMG22 Y-Axis Recoil from 10 to 6.
- Increased Fist Damage from 20 to 50.
- Increased FRAYR-G1 Damage from 6 to 9.
- Decreased DSG4 Pellet Count from 20 to 10.
- Increased DSG4 Damage from 3 to 5.
- Increased DMR10 Damage from 20 to 25.
- Increased BMR21 Damage from 20 to 50.
- Increased BMR Ammo Upgrade Tiers from 3/3/6 to 4/4/8.
- Increased BMR21 Burst Count from 3 to 4.
- Increased BMR21 Mag Capacity from 21 to 24.
- Increased CP6 Damage from 30 to 100.
- Decreased CP6 Rate of Fire from 3 to 1.5.
