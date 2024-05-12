 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rise for the Fight update for 12 May 2024

Rise for the Fight Alpha Update 1.12 Out Now

Share · View all patches · Build 14342097 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 16:09:06 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ALPHA BUILD 1.12 RELEASE CHANGELOG:

ADDITIONS AND ADJUSTMENTS:

  • Increased Base Health from 60 to 100.
  • Added NEW Map: Villas.
  • Added NEW Mode: Gun Party Zero Recoil / All guns will have no recoil, and will be 100 percent accurate.
  • NEW Gun: PR5 / The MAR5 has been revamped with a new look, and will now ramp up to shoot. 40 Round Mag Capacity, 6 Base ROF, 12 Ramped-Up ROF, and 20 damage, as well as the following Upgrade Tiers. Mag: 5/5/5, ROF: 1/1/1. Currently Available in Moshpit and Gun Party Zero Recoil.

SANDBOX ADJUSTMENTS:

  • Increased Zombie Fists Damage from 20 to 50.
  • Decreased SR76 Damage from 150 to 100.
  • Increased SMG-P1 Damage from 10 to 12.
  • Increased SP10 Pellet Count from 3 to 5.
  • Decreased SG3 Y-Axis Recoil from 50 to 25.
  • Decreased SG3 Damage from 12 to 10.
  • Increased SG3 Pellet Count from 8 to 10.
  • Increased HAM-GUN Damage from 12 to 20.
  • Increased HAM-GUN Mag Capacity from 25 to 35.
  • Increased P13 Damage from 15 to 35.
  • Decreased P13 Rate of Fire from 5 to 4.
  • Decreased HMG22 Y-Axis Recoil from 10 to 6.
  • Increased Fist Damage from 20 to 50.
  • Increased FRAYR-G1 Damage from 6 to 9.
  • Decreased DSG4 Pellet Count from 20 to 10.
  • Increased DSG4 Damage from 3 to 5.
  • Increased DMR10 Damage from 20 to 25.
  • Increased BMR21 Damage from 20 to 50.
  • Increased BMR Ammo Upgrade Tiers from 3/3/6 to 4/4/8.
  • Increased BMR21 Burst Count from 3 to 4.
  • Increased BMR21 Mag Capacity from 21 to 24.
  • Increased CP6 Damage from 30 to 100.
  • Decreased CP6 Rate of Fire from 3 to 1.5.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 1871971
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link