 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Outcore update for 12 May 2024

May 12th update

Share · View all patches · Build 14342034 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 15:13:03 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This update either fixes the game getting stuck sometimes when meeting booty or introduces more bugs.

Enjoy!

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1275671
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link