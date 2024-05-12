 Skip to content

Free Chess update for 12 May 2024

Updates Notes for v1.1

Build 14342018 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 15:19:09 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Added Piece Promotion when Moved to the 8th Rank

  • Added Identifier to Pieces when Holding L Ctrl

  • Added Name Display over User Hands on L Ctrl Pressed

  • Added Button to Home the Camera to the Board

  • Added ServerAdmin menu allowing Kicking of Players

  • Added DLC Primitives Set

  • Added Credits

  • Fixed Issue with Camera Control and UI

  • Fixed being able to Pickup pieces in the Pause Menu

  • Fixed Materials for 4 Player not using the Tintable Textures

  • Fixed Tint Corrections

Changed files in this update

