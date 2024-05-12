-
Added Piece Promotion when Moved to the 8th Rank
-
Added Identifier to Pieces when Holding L Ctrl
-
Added Name Display over User Hands on L Ctrl Pressed
-
Added Button to Home the Camera to the Board
-
Added ServerAdmin menu allowing Kicking of Players
-
Added DLC Primitives Set
-
Added Credits
-
Fixed Issue with Camera Control and UI
-
Fixed being able to Pickup pieces in the Pause Menu
-
Fixed Materials for 4 Player not using the Tintable Textures
-
Fixed Tint Corrections
Free Chess update for 12 May 2024
Updates Notes for v1.1
