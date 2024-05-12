Mini-Game Skip & Russian Language Support & more!

I'm excited to deliver the first major update news from "Gears Story"!
Mini-Game Skip Feature
The mini-games, long criticized for their redundancy, can finally be skipped.
The function of the highest-priced item, the "Golden Wrench", has been changed as follows:
- Before: The path to the goal is visualized for 100 moves.
- After: Becomes inoperable and automatically moves to the goal.
Tips Tree Feature Added
I have changed the display of the massive number of tips items to a tree view, categorized for easier browsing.
Support for Russian Language
I have added Russian to the languages supported.
Main Visual Change
The main visual of the game has been updated with newly drawn pixel art.
Here is the full image.
Changed files in this update