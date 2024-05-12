 Skip to content

MAJOR GEARS STORY update for 12 May 2024

Mini-Game Skip & Russian Language Support & more!

Share · View all patches · Build 14342009 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 15:59:11 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I'm excited to deliver the first major update news from "Gears Story"!

Mini-Game Skip Feature

The mini-games, long criticized for their redundancy, can finally be skipped.

The function of the highest-priced item, the "Golden Wrench", has been changed as follows:

  • Before: The path to the goal is visualized for 100 moves.
  • After: Becomes inoperable and automatically moves to the goal.

Tips Tree Feature Added

I have changed the display of the massive number of tips items to a tree view, categorized for easier browsing.

Support for Russian Language

I have added Russian to the languages supported.

Main Visual Change

The main visual of the game has been updated with newly drawn pixel art.
Here is the full image.

