Patch 1.15

Bugfixes:
- Fixed an issue where the bonus from "Overflowing Magic" to MAB in the would be calculated with the SP value from when you've returned from the last quest. It will now always consider the max amount of SP when showing the bonus in the hub
- Fixed a bug where you could trigger the ending sequence multiple times if you try to skip with Esc
- Fixed a bug where charmed enemies would still be treated as allies after the effect has ended
- Fixed some more instance where custom portraits would be displayed weird if you have the auto-center and auto-resize setting enabled
- Fixed a bug where the hidden color didn't get removed if the unit was damaged at the same time
Gameplay Changes:
- Changed the amount of adventurer spawning while unsafe roads is active from 0-2 to 1-3
- Changed the base amount of restoring BP with the "Song of Valor" from 20 to 10
- Battle Song will now give 2 Stacks of Empowered instead of 3 Stacks of Empowered
- Ki-Strike has a cooldown of 1 now
- Replaced Earth Ring skill from Advanced Elemental spells with the new earth spell "Earth Surge" that should be easier to use for mages. With it you can choose two targets and push them into different directions. With the Earth Title you can select up to 3 targets
- Replaced the Spell "Rock Fist" in "Legendary Support Spells" with "Summon Earth Pillar". A skill that allows you to summon earth pillars on tiles to block enemies' movement
- Enchant Blade and Enchant Weapon now also have an earth variant
- Ice Title will now apply 2 stacks of vulnerable for 2 turns
- Added Wildwood Ring. It's an item that boost earth potency and the "Earth Ring"-Skill is bound to it
- Training Course VI is no longer cheaper than Training Course V
Quality of Life:
- Added an auto-sort button
- Added a shadow around the number for ingredients in the crafting window to make it easier to read on items with bright colors
- Added buttons to expand/shrink the adventurers row in the hub
- Every Prompt that has a confirm option can now be confirmed with the interact key
- Added more instances where you can simply continue with the interact key
