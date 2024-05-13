 Skip to content

Farmer Against Potatoes Idle update for 13 May 2024

Minor Fixes & Codes V0.54-1:

Share · View all patches · Build 14341952 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 09:09:10 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fix:

  • Town Potato Building is now working with Auto.
  • Pet in League wasn't capturing properly for the 2nd one in Expedition.

You will be able to use 2 new codes:

  • LeagueLover (only usable in League)
  • IGotAPromotion (only in normal game)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1535561
  • Loading history…
