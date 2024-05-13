Minor Fixes & Codes V0.54-1:

Fix:
- Town Potato Building is now working with Auto.
- Pet in League wasn't capturing properly for the 2nd one in Expedition.
You will be able to use 2 new codes:
- LeagueLover (only usable in League)
- IGotAPromotion (only in normal game)
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fix:
You will be able to use 2 new codes:
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update