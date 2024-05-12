 Skip to content

Quest Master's Realm update for 12 May 2024

2.4.4 : Servants of Q'ro Added.

Share · View all patches · Build 14341945 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 15:09:12 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

These new npc's function for now as placeholders for the raid bosses of Solace of Q'ro phase 1.

