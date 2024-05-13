 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RoundRunners Playground update for 13 May 2024

Patch Notes - Update 1.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14341919 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 17:39:36 UTC by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes:

Added: Implemented a loading material to the map that appears when loading a gameplay map
Changes: Changed the runner/tagger icon during gameplay to an outline

Fixes:

Bug Fix: Resolved an issue where there was a missing word from the 'only for the host' message on the host menu when opened as a client
Bug Fix: Resolved an issue where the game would not correctly check if all clients had loaded into the gameplay map

Removed:

Removed: Removed some unused plugins
Removed: Removed some unused maps
Removed: Removed some duplicated files

Thank you for playing!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 2455261
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link