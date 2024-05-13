Patch Notes - Update 1.2.1

Changes:
Added: Implemented a loading material to the map that appears when loading a gameplay map
Changes: Changed the runner/tagger icon during gameplay to an outline
Fixes:
Bug Fix: Resolved an issue where there was a missing word from the 'only for the host' message on the host menu when opened as a client
Bug Fix: Resolved an issue where the game would not correctly check if all clients had loaded into the gameplay map
Removed:
Removed: Removed some unused plugins
Removed: Removed some unused maps
Removed: Removed some duplicated files
Thank you for playing!
