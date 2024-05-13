Patch Notes - Update 1.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 14341919 · Last edited 13 May 2024 – 17:39:36 UTC by Wendy

Changes:

Added: Implemented a loading material to the map that appears when loading a gameplay map

Changes: Changed the runner/tagger icon during gameplay to an outline

Fixes:

Bug Fix: Resolved an issue where there was a missing word from the 'only for the host' message on the host menu when opened as a client

Bug Fix: Resolved an issue where the game would not correctly check if all clients had loaded into the gameplay map

Removed:

Removed: Removed some unused plugins

Removed: Removed some unused maps

Removed: Removed some duplicated files

Thank you for playing!