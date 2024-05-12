Version 1.0.8 Update Information for Mac

Share · View all patches · Build 14341894 · Last edited 12 May 2024 – 15:09:13 UTC by Wendy

We have implemented the following updates for the Mac version of "Gift":

Changes from Version 1.0.7:

● We have addressed an issue where the red floor with logs on it could become indestructible, leading to game progression being blocked.

● Other minor bug fixes have been made.

The content for this update is the same as the previously released Windows version 1.0.8.

We sincerely apologize for the delay in updating this version compared to the Windows version.

Thank you very much for your understanding and continued support of "Gift".